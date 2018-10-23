  • CBS 62 Live Video

OWOSSO (AP) — Decades-old fetal remains have been found at another Michigan funeral home — the third such grim discovery in the state in less than two weeks.

An asbestos-removal crew on Monday discovered the remains of two fetuses at the former Mowen Funeral Home in Owosso, about 90 miles northwest of Detroit.

On Friday, police removed the remains of 63 fetuses from Perry Funeral Home in Detroit. The remains of 10 fetuses and a still-born infant were found Oct. 12 at the Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit.

Police say the Owosso remains were found in a casket inside a wooden box in a closet. Markings on the box indicate it is more than 50 years old. The Mowen Funeral Home has been closed two years.

