  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Barack Obama, campaign, Election 2018, Michigan, Trending

DETROIT (AP) — Former President Barack Obama will campaign for Democrats in Michigan.

Obama will headline a rally in Detroit Friday for Sen. Debbie Stabenow, gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. House candidates and others 11 days before the election.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder will also attend. He leads a national Democratic group that is backing Michigan’s anti-gerrymandering ballot proposal to put redistricting in the hands of a commission instead of lawmakers.

Obama’s rally was announced Tuesday by the Michigan Democratic Party, which will provide more details later.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders rallied with top Democrats in Ann Arbor last week, while Donald Trump Jr. campaigned with Republicans in Pontiac. The president’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, is in Michigan Tuesday to support gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette and Senate candidate John James.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s