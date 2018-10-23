Filed Under:detroit, Detroit Proud, photography, Seen in Detroit, Theatre Bizarre

Theatre Bizarre concluded its second week with a bang!

Check out some of our favorite snaps from Theatre Bizarre’s second weekend, and get in the spirit for Halloween!

New to “Seen in Detroit”? We scour Instagram for the latest and greatest photos by local photogs like you!

Want to be featured in an upcoming post? Tag your photos each week with #SeenInDetroit or #DetroitProud for consideration!

View this post on Instagram

One more. #theatrebizarre

A post shared by Laura Porter (@lauraporter) on

View this post on Instagram

Theatre Bizarre: the weirdest night of my life #theatrebizarre #queen

A post shared by Paul Hummon (@paul_doing_paul_things) on

View this post on Instagram

Theatre bizarre!🎃 #andimeanbizarre #poisonivy #theriddler

A post shared by Robyn Oakes (@robynoakeshairdesign) on

View this post on Instagram

Theatre Bizarre time for these ghouls.

A post shared by Sebastian Encina (@sencina) on

 

 

Comments

