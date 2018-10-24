DETROIT (AP) — Republican Bill Schuette and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer are set to meet for their final head-to-head debate less than two weeks before the election of Michigan’s next governor.

Wednesday night’s hour-long debate will be hosted and televised live by WDIV-TV in Detroit, with other outlets having the option to also carry the debate.

Schuette, the state attorney general, and Whitmer, a former legislative leader, held their first debate 12 days ago . They have sparred over taxes, health care and other issues in their race to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Rick Snyder, who is term-limited.

