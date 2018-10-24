Filed Under:$1, Blaenau Gwent Film Academy, movie rights, Stephen King

PORTLAND, Maine (AP)

Horror writer Stephen King is giving a deal to student filmmakers at the Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Wales.
King sold them the movie rights to a short story, “Stationary Bike,” for $1.

gettyimages 961534040 Stephen King Gives Students Movie Rights To Story for $1

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Kevin Phillips, a tutor at the school, tells The Boston Globe the deal is “great for our students who are fans of his writing and a great scoop for the academy.”
The story is about a man who begins using a stationary bike after his doctor tells him to lose weight because of high cholesterol. He gets in shape but begins “having strange thoughts” about being followed on his daily rides.

gettyimages 1026599464 Stephen King Gives Students Movie Rights To Story for $1

(Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images)

 

gettyimages 187854783 Stephen King Gives Students Movie Rights To Story for $1

(KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images)

Marsha DeFilippo, King’s assistant, said the Maine author has a program in which students receive permission to make a noncommercial film.

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s