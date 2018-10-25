  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP)

Classic Lotto 47

07-19-24-25-45-47

Estimated jackpot: $1.15 million

Poker Lotto

QC-QS-KS-2C-10S

Midday Daily 3

6-9-1

Midday Daily 4

3-2-6-9

Daily 3

3-0-2

Daily 4

9-0-6-1

Fantasy 5

01-13-20-22-35

(one, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

04-12-19-23-25-28-38-39-40-45-53-55-59-60-65-66-68-70-73-74-75-76

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Powerball

03-21-45-53-56, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $620 million

