Top DFS Picks Week 8: Goff, Gurley Strong Plays Against PackersThe Los Angeles Rams remain undefeated, and face a Green Bay Packers defense that is giving up points this season. 1.Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, FD Proj. – 27.0 points It’s hard to believe that Mahomes is just getting his feet wet in his first season as a starter. He has excellent field vision and that allows him to make brilliant decisions with the football. He has an explosive cast of characters on offense, and the speed of Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt make him an even more dangerous quarterback. When all else fails, Mahomes has a huge arm and he can throw over the top of the defense. 2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins– FD Proj. 26.7 points The Texans are not playing exceptional football at this point as they have made mistakes and have had a few defensive issues, but Watson is always in the middle of their offensive thrusts. Watson is throwing for 258.4 yards per game, and he has 10 TD passes. He is also a threat as a runner and knows how to scramble out of trouble. Watson needs to cut down on his interceptions, and when he does that, he has a chance to be formidable.