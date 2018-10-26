Comments
Friday, October 26 is national Pumpkin Day. The treasured item of the season has made it far beyond the patch to store shelves, bistros and restaurant menus everywhere. Here’s a list of where you can get your pumpkin fix to help you get into the Halloween spirit.
- Baskin-Robbins: Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast is back and small blasts are $2.99 through Oct. 31.
- Chili’s: The Great Pumpkin is the $5 margarita of the month. The chain said it’s made with Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup, Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec and a splash of Captain Morgan.
- Edible Arrangements: Get 50 percent off pumpkin treats at stores Friday for National Pumpkin Day. Pumpkin treats include “pumpkin edible donuts.”
- Buffalo Wild Wings: For a limited time, the chain has a BBQ Pumpkin Ale Sauce for chicken wings, which company officials say “mixes ales, BBQ flavor and pumpkin spice.”
- Cheesecake Factory: Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake or Pumpkin Cheesecake are available for a limited time.
- MOD Pizza: The special “Kevin Pizza” features a pumpkin puree base and the chain’s “Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake” are available for a limited time.
- Krispy Kreme: Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnuts and Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back for a limited time.
- IHOP: Pumpkin Spice pancakes are available for a limited time.
- Culver’s: The chain’s Pumpkin Spice Shake and Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer pumpkin offerings are available through Nov. 18.
- Einstein Bros. Bagels: The chain’s Pumpkin Pie Latte, Pumpkin Muffin and Pumpkin Walnut Crunch Gourmet Bagel with Pumpkin Shmear are available through Oct. 31.