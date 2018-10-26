  • CBS 62 Live Video

Friday, October 26 is national Pumpkin Day. The treasured item of the season has made it far beyond the patch to store shelves, bistros and restaurant menus everywhere. Here’s a list of where you can get your pumpkin fix to help you get into the Halloween spirit.

  • Baskin-Robbins: Pumpkin Cheesecake Cappuccino Blast is back and small blasts are $2.99 through Oct. 31.
  • Chili’s: The Great Pumpkin is the $5 margarita of the month. The chain said it’s made with Monin Pumpkin Spice Syrup, Lunazul Silver Tequila, Triple Sec and a splash of Captain Morgan.
  • Edible Arrangements: Get 50 percent off pumpkin treats at stores Friday for National Pumpkin Day. Pumpkin treats include “pumpkin edible donuts.”
  • Buffalo Wild Wings: For a limited time, the chain has a BBQ Pumpkin Ale Sauce for chicken wings, which company officials say “mixes ales, BBQ flavor and pumpkin spice.”
  • Cheesecake Factory: Pumpkin Pecan Cheesecake or Pumpkin Cheesecake are available for a limited time.
  • MOD Pizza: The special “Kevin Pizza” features a pumpkin puree base and the chain’s “Pumpkin Spice No Name Cake” are available for a limited time.
  • Krispy Kreme: Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnuts and Pumpkin Spice Lattes are back for a limited time.
  • IHOP: Pumpkin Spice pancakes are available for a limited time.
  • Culver’s: The chain’s Pumpkin Spice Shake and Salted Caramel Pumpkin Concrete Mixer pumpkin offerings are available through Nov. 18.
  • Einstein Bros. Bagels: The chain’s Pumpkin Pie Latte, Pumpkin Muffin and Pumpkin Walnut Crunch Gourmet Bagel with Pumpkin Shmear are available through Oct. 31.

 

