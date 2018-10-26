  • CBS 62 Live Video

A suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, has been discovered in Florida and is “similar in appearance to the others,” the FBI said Friday.

Also, the New York Police Department said it was investigating a suspicious package found in midtown Manhattan. The suspicious package, found at a postal facility, is similar to the other packages, according to a law enforcement official.

The packages are the latest to be sent to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump that were discovered earlier this week.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

