Filed Under:Carly Pearce, Hurricane Florence, Michael Ray, Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP)

A concert is set in South Carolina next month to raise money for Hurricane Florence victims.
The 10-hour Hurricane Florence Benefit Concert is set Nov. 11 at the TicketReturn.com Field, home of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans minor league baseball team.

Michael Ray performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival on June 9, 2018 in (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Performers scheduled to appear include Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Love & Theft and the Davisson Brothers Band.
Randy Houser had also been on the schedule, but he tweeted that there had been a “mix up” and he can’t attend.
The concert is being organized by The City of Myrtle Beach, Visit Myrtle Beach and others.

Carly Pearce performs during the 2018 CMA Music festival (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

From staging to lighting, from artists to venue, most labor and services will be donated to maximize money for relief.
The money will be used to help storm victims in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marlboro and Marion counties.

