  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, daylight savings time, Michigan

Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, meaning earlier sunsets, an increased risk of car-deer crashes and drowsy driving. “Falling back” to Standard Time — that is, setting the clock back an hour — means you’ll be able to pack in an extra hour of fun with friends and family on Saturday or languish in bed for an extra hour on Sunday.

Until the days begin lengthening again after the Winter Solstice — that’s Friday, Dec. 21, this year — the loss of an hour of daylight means many Americans in the Eastern and Central Standard Time zones will be leaving their workplaces around sunset.

Deer have their clocks altered in a different way this time of year.

In general, deer are most active between dusk and 11 p.m., and they’re especially frisky about the time October meets November. It’s prime breeding season — you may have heard it referred to as “in rut” — and they run about more wildly than usual, increasing the chances of collisions with cars and trucks.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s