Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, meaning earlier sunsets, an increased risk of car-deer crashes and drowsy driving. “Falling back” to Standard Time — that is, setting the clock back an hour — means you’ll be able to pack in an extra hour of fun with friends and family on Saturday or languish in bed for an extra hour on Sunday.

Until the days begin lengthening again after the Winter Solstice — that’s Friday, Dec. 21, this year — the loss of an hour of daylight means many Americans in the Eastern and Central Standard Time zones will be leaving their workplaces around sunset.

Deer have their clocks altered in a different way this time of year.

In general, deer are most active between dusk and 11 p.m., and they’re especially frisky about the time October meets November. It’s prime breeding season — you may have heard it referred to as “in rut” — and they run about more wildly than usual, increasing the chances of collisions with cars and trucks.

Click here to continue.