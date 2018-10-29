  • CBS 62 Live Video

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP(AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is making two stops in Michigan to campaign for Republican candidates before next week’s election.

Pence will speak Monday afternoon at an event in Oakland County for U.S. Rep. Mike Bishop, who is facing a challenge from Democrat Elissa Slotkin, and Lena Epstein, who is running against Democrat Haley Stevens for a congressional seat opening with the retirement of Republican Rep. Dave Trott.

The two races are competitive and are expected to help determine which party controls the House .

Pence will speak later in the day in Grand Rapids at a get-out-the-vote rally for U.S. Senate nominee John James and other candidates. James is running against Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow .

Pence’s visit comes three days after former President Barack Obama campaigned for Democrats in Detroit .

