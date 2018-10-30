  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under:campaign, Election 2018, Michigan, Teamsters, Whitmer

(FLINT) – Teamsters General President Jim Hoffa, Teamsters Joint Council 43 President Greg Nowak, union and political leaders, Teamsters and community members will rally at the Teamsters Local 332 building in Flint on Tuesday, October 30, in support of Gretchen Whitmer for governor.

The Teamsters Union officially endorsed Whitmer in March for her strong support of Michigan’s workers. Whitmer has stood with working people to pass a higher minimum wage, and is the right candidate to grow the state’s economy, create jobs, repair infrastructure and put Michiganders first.

