Filed Under:2018, ads, Election 2018, Michigan, Schuette

LANSING (AP) — Republican Bill Schuette’s gubernatorial campaign is canceling planned TV ads across Michigan in the final week of the race, except in the Detroit market.

Schuette on Tuesday nixed $445,000 worth of ads on broadcast stations in Grand Rapids, Flint, Lansing, Traverse City and Marquette. A planned $441,000 ad buy in metro Detroit is intact.

A Schuette spokesman says the campaign does not comment on ad strategy.

The move comes days after campaign-finance reports showed Democrat Gretchen Whitmer with a financial edge and that Schuette had loaned his campaign $325,000. Whitmer and her allies have been outspending Schuette and his allies on the airwaves.

A poll released Monday by The Detroit News showed Whitmer leading 50 percent to 38 percent, with 9 percent undecided.

