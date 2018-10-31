  • CBS 62 Live Video

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) 

(Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

(Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Prosecutors in New Jersey say a Rutgers University football player has been charged in connection with an alleged plot to commit murder.

Middlesex County prosecutors said Tuesday that 22-year-old Izaia Bullock of Piscataway was charged with two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy.

gettyimages 531636578 Rutgers Football Player Charged In New Jersey In Alleged Murder Plot

(Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Prosecutors allege that Bullock on Monday “initiated a plot to murder the family members of an acquaintance.” They said the alleged intended victims aren’t affiliated with the university.

A university representative said Bullock, a junior linebacker from Linden, has been dismissed from the team and the university is initiating disciplinary proceedings.

gettyimages 1025926938 Rutgers Football Player Charged In New Jersey In Alleged Murder Plot

(Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

Bullock is being held at the county jail pending an initial court appearance in New Brunswick. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

