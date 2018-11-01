  • CBS 62 Live Video

Filed Under: Michigan

JONESVILLE (AP) — A man who spent time in a Michigan prison for dog-fighting crimes is returning to a federal prison for continuing the enterprise.

Damiane Buehrer of Hillsdale County was sentenced to 46 months in prison Wednesday. Prosecutors say his “idea of ‘bonding’ with an animal involves a large dose of brutality.”

They say the 40-year-old Buehrer was aware that his dogs would win fights “or die trying.” He pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to sponsor pit bulls in fights and also breed them. Four other people have pleaded guilty.

In a court filing, defense attorney Michael Dunn says Buehrer is “passionate about finding a path to a clean and drug-free life.”

