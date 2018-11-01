  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Michigan, real estate 2018

MICHIGAN — Have you ever dreamed of owning your own private island? Now may be your chance.

island2 Private Michigan Island Up For Auction

A private island in Presque Isle, Michigan hits the auction block today. Presque Isle is on the east coast of Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, about 18 miles north of Alpena with a fresh water coastline and thousands of acres of greenery.

island4 Private Michigan Island Up For Auction

Don’t miss the private lodge to retreat to.

island5 Private Michigan Island Up For Auction

The auction for the island will begin on Oct. 30 and will end on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m., with the starting bid at $250,000. The bidding goes up in $5,000 increments and by 11 a.m. the first day, 9 bids had been placed.

island6 Private Michigan Island Up For Auction

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s