MICHIGAN — Have you ever dreamed of owning your own private island? Now may be your chance.

A private island in Presque Isle, Michigan hits the auction block today. Presque Isle is on the east coast of Michigan’s Northern Lower Peninsula, about 18 miles north of Alpena with a fresh water coastline and thousands of acres of greenery.

Don’t miss the private lodge to retreat to.

The auction for the island will begin on Oct. 30 and will end on Nov. 1 at 7 p.m., with the starting bid at $250,000. The bidding goes up in $5,000 increments and by 11 a.m. the first day, 9 bids had been placed.

Click here to continue.