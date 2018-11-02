  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:halloween

SHERIDAN, Mich. (AP) – The death of a boy who fell from a trailer that was taking children around a central Michigan community during Halloween trick-or-treating is being investigated as an accident.

State police on Friday identified the child as 8-year-old Brady James Sexton of Montcalm County’s Sidney Township. Police earlier said the child was 10 years old .

Brady attended school in the Central Montcalm district, where grief counselors were made available.

Police say he was with a group of children riding in Sheridan on Wednesday night in the trailer, which had seats and was being hauled by a tractor. Witnesses told police the trailer was being pulled slowly in the community about 115 miles northwest of Detroit when he fell from it and was run over.

The death remains under investigation.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s