If you’re looking for Detroit’s best sandwich, consider that National Sandwich Day is just around the corner. Every year, on Nov. 3, sandwich lovers take a day to celebrate what happens when you put delicious things between two slices of bread.

To help get you on the bandwagon, we’ve rounded up Detroit’s top sandwich joints, using both Yelp data and our own methodology.

And remember, there’s no rule that says you can only eat one sandwich a day.

1. Avalon International Breads

Topping the list is Midtown’s Avalon International Breads, situated at 422 W. Willis St. With 4.5 stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp, the bakery is the highest rated spot for sandwiches in Detroit. This is one of four locations in the city.

The restaurant serves coffee and various breakfast and hot sandwiches to enjoy on the go. The bread and other baked goods are made from organic flour, and vegetarian and vegan options are also available.

Signature sandwiches include the Hammy Jammy, made with roasted apple jam, Dearborn ham, fresh apple slices, cheddar and honey mustard; and the Beltline BLT with bacon, tomato, scallion garlic mayo, spring mix and avocado. Both are served on Farnsworth Farm Bread.

Yelper Toi P. said, “I am partial to this Detroit gem. The Willis St. breakfast sandwich was amazing. I’ve purchased from their pop-up at the Eastern Market, as well as their newest location off of Woodward Avenue. The vegan and non-vegan baked goods make this a Detroit classic.”

2. 2941 Street Food

Midtown’s 2941 Street Food, located at 4219 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean and Turkish spot, which offers sandwiches and more, 4.5 stars out of 180 reviews.

Named after the latitude and longitude coordinates of the Mediterranean and Middle East, 2941 Street Food offers a variety of sandwiches, wraps, bowls and more.

Look for standout sandwiches such as the Aleppo Pepper Pork , made of organic wheat, sweet and spicy harissa sauce, pickled green tomato and cucumber. It is served with coleslaw and black bean hummus.

Yelper Zoe B. wrote, “It’s a flavorful, customizable Mediterranean mini-chain (Midtown location). With mini bowls, wraps and bowls, you can customize your meal with an incredible selection of proteins, veggies, sauces, dips and salads.”

3. Detroit 75 Kitchen



Then there’s Detroit 75 Kitchen, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 124 reviews on Yelp. You can find the popular food truck, which offers sandwiches and more, at 4800 W. Fort St.

On its website, Detroit 75 Kitchen says it specializes in artisan dishes, using local produce and meats.

Enjoy a sandwich like the chicken shawarma, barbecue beef or the 3rd Street Detroit Philly, made of tender beef, sweet pickled jalapeño mushrooms, sautéed bell peppers, onions, Swiss cheese and Detroit 75’s signature vinaigrette on a toasted bun. Add some garlic cilantro fries on the side.

On Oct. 28, Yelper Aqsa K. wrote, “I loved this place! I have tried the Vernor Highway Chicken Shawarma, chicken egg rolls, strawberry lemonade and the Detroit Philly sandwich. Price was worth the quality we were getting.”

