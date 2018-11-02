It’s No Shave November, but it’s also the very beginning of flu season and healthcare officials are asking everyone to beat the rush and get their flu shot now. The sneezing, coughing, fever, body aches, and just all around feeling lousy are all symptoms of that awful flu virus.

Last year’s flu season was nothing nothing to sneeze at. In fact, it was a real doozie with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calling the 2017 season one of “high severity.”

Being classified as high severity means it wasn’t just bad for children or just bad for the elderly, but bad for everyone within the general population.

Last year, the flu season began to steadily increase in November and saw an extremely high number of reported cases through the start of 2018 and remained at epidemic levels for at least 16 weeks, according to the CDC.

There are a number of preventive measures to help keep the workplace and American households free of the nasty flu bug including:

Get the shot: Despite claims that you get the flu when you get the shot, this is actually false.

Washing your hands: It’s a good thing to do anyway, but especially if you are prone to shaking hands.

Use hand sanitizer: It cuts down on the spread of germs.

Bring disinfectant wipes: Public places are a breed ground for germs, so don’t feel bad about wiping down those area you may touch, or you could feel worse if you catch the flu.

Click here to continue.