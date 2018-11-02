You might want to double-check that you locked your car when parking in Detroit, where more vehicles are stolen than anywhere else. That’s according to a new report published Friday from the financial news and opinion site 24/7 Wall St., which crunched vehicle theft rates in each metropolitan statistical area in the National Insurance Crime Bureau’s “2017 Hot Spots Vehicle Theft” report.

Detroit had Michigan’s highest vehicle theft rate at 301 per 100,000 residents, the report said. In all, 12,398 vehicles were stolen in the metro area. The authors also found that Chevy Impala was the most stolen vehicle in Michigan.

The authors noted that where you live can greatly increase or decrease the odds your vehicle is stolen, and nowhere illustrates that better than Albuquerque. If you’re planning on taking a road trip to New Mexico’s biggest city, be extra cautious — Albuquerque has the highest vehicle theft rate of any in the report at a whopping 1096.8 per 100,000 residents. That’s more than four times the national average of about 237.4 per 100,000 residents.

The national rate stayed pretty much the same from 2016 with just over 773,000 vehicles stolen across the country. The authors noted that most of the top 50 cities on the list had lower poverty rates, higher education levels and higher household incomes than the rest of the state.

“The city with the highest rate of car thefts in a state is not necessarily the city with the poorest community or with the biggest crime problems,” the report said.

