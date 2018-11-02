Southfield (CBS Detroit) – The eyes of the nation are on Michigan as voters here head to the polls Tuesday to elect a new governor, attorney general, secretary of state and numerous other jobs as well as decide on proposals including legalizing recreational marijuana.

Susy Avery, Co-Director of MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and TV star Judge Greg Mathis appear with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of MICHIGAN MATTERS, to talk about the various races with only hours left in this contentious election.

Michigan is one of the nation’s swing states as voters here have shown an independent streak. Avery, former Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, talked about the role of straight party voting which won’t be allowed this time.

Mathis, star of the nationally syndicated show “Judge Mathis,” who is from Detroit, talked about voters being more engaged on the heels of the “me too” movement and growing hate crimes including last week’s shooting rampage at a synagogue in Pittsburgh which claimed the lives of 11 victims.

Indeed, absentee ballot requests are up 20-percent from midterm elections in the state four years ago which might suggest more voters will take time to show up the polls on Tuesday.

Mathis talked about his efforts to encourage more people in Metro Detroit to head to the polls on Tuesday. Mathis also appeared with Cain to talk about his efforts to help the citizens of Flint who are still reeling from the man-made water crisis.

