DETROIT (AP) – Cremated remains found inside a closed Detroit funeral home will be remembered as part of an All Souls Day service.

Clergy leaders are expected to attend the service Friday at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Detroit. All Souls Day traditionally is a time to pay respect to loved ones who have died.

Containers holding the remains were found last month in the former Cantrell Funeral Home. About a week earlier, mummified remains of 10 fetuses and a still-born infant were discovered in a ceiling.

The state shut down Cantrell in April after finding 21 improperly stored bodies.

Detroit police are looking into criminal charges against the funeral home’s operators. Another Detroit funeral home also is under investigation after 36 fetuses where found last month in boxes and 27 others in freezers.

