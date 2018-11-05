  • CBS 62 Live Video

DETROIT (AP)Children’s Hospital of Michigan has completed its new hospital facilities after nearly three years of construction.

DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan Beam Raising Ceremony

The six-story, $155 million Detroit facility includes a family-friendly main entrance, a ground-level emergency department, as well as expanded neonatal, pediatric and cardiac intensive care units with private rooms. Included in the construction is an updated surgery department and renovated operating rooms.

CHM Beam Raising-33

Luanne Thomas Ewald, CEO of Children’s Hospital of Michigan, says in a statement that it’s a “brand new healing environment to support kids and their families.”

DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan Beam Raising Ceremony

The existing hospital building to which the new critical care tower and lobby are attached was constructed in 1971 and was considered a state-of-the-art hospital for children.

The hospital is part of the Detroit Medical Center.

