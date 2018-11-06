Filed Under:Ameer Abdullah, Detroit Lions, nfl

The Detroit Lions have released running back Ameer Abdullah, cutting ties with their seldom-used, second-round pick from the 2015 draft.

Detroit also signed running back Zach Zenner and receiver Bruce Ellington on Tuesday.

gettyimages 859048654 Lions Cut Ameer Abdullah, Sign Zach Zenner, Bruce Ellington

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 08: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions signals a touchdown as running back Zach Zenner #34 crosses the goal line against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Ford Field on October 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Abdullah had one carry, two catches and returned four kickoffs in three games this year. Abdullah had 1,251 yards rushing and six touchdowns along with had 57 receptions for 420 yards in his career.

Detroit waived Zenner from the reserve-injured list nearly two months ago after he hurt his back in the preseason finale. He had 420 yards rushing and five touchdowns over three seasons with the Lions.

Ellington had eight receptions for 92 yards and a touchdown in three games this season with the Houston Texans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s