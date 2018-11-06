DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on the midterm election in Michigan:

7:10 a.m.

Polls are now open in most of Michigan where Democrats are trying to crack the Republican Party’s hold on most statewide offices and congressional seats by fielding a slate of female candidates.

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow is seeking a fourth term in Tuesday’s election against Iraq War veteran John James. Gretchen Whitmer is pledging to fix the state’s rickety roads and reverse a retirement tax if she’s elected governor, while her opponent, Bill Schuette, hopes a solid economy will convince voters to stick with a Republican. GOP Gov. Rick Snyder couldn’t run because of term limits.

Democrats also hope to cut into the state’s GOP dominance in its U.S. House delegation, with women making strong challenges in at least two seats now held by Republicans.

There also are three statewide ballot questions, including whether to legalize recreational marijuana.

___

11:45 p.m.

