MICHIGAN — Many voters hit the polls first thing this morning, but if you were at this Detroit precinct, there were no voting machines ready.

At Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit, voters arrived shortly after polls opened ready to vote, but they were shocked to find out that the precinct wasn’t prepared – they had no voting machines, WXYZ reported.

According to the report, there was some sort of miscommunication about where those voting machines were left. It turned out they were locked in a closet on the other side of the school, a closet that election workers did not have access to.

In the meantime, voters were turned away, the report said.

Most other metro Detroit voters are telling Patch it’s been smooth sailing so far this morning, with only minor traffic jams and hiccups reported.

Comments (6)
  1. Mike Arvand says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:19 pm

    Funny how polling problems always occur in the deepest blue areas, and are always miraculously solved with mathematically impossible democrat wins.

  2. Dan Defoe says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    As usual the dems can’t do anything right.

  3. Jess Sain (@Red_Ruffansore) says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    What does it matter, you would have voted like complete morons anyways and then shot each other as a tribal ritual. Carry on.

  4. John Deuteronomy says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:56 pm

    We’d like to thank everyone prior for their pithy and accurate commentary but I think we should also acknowledge the contributions of Matt Yurus, In the past year that I’ve been watching him, he’s been a steadfast and absolutely intrepid reporter of the horror that modern Detroit has become and frankly he deserves the highest regard, accolades and recognition for his service to the public.

  5. Dan Payne says:
    November 6, 2018 at 1:59 pm

    Missing in Detroit? Did they check the salvage yards? Dem politicans have destroyed Detroit for years.

  6. Dan Tige says:
    November 6, 2018 at 2:21 pm

    All of the votes have already been counted.

