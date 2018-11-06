MICHIGAN — Many voters hit the polls first thing this morning, but if you were at this Detroit precinct, there were no voting machines ready.
At Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Detroit, voters arrived shortly after polls opened ready to vote, but they were shocked to find out that the precinct wasn’t prepared – they had no voting machines, WXYZ reported.
According to the report, there was some sort of miscommunication about where those voting machines were left. It turned out they were locked in a closet on the other side of the school, a closet that election workers did not have access to.
In the meantime, voters were turned away, the report said.
Most other metro Detroit voters are telling Patch it’s been smooth sailing so far this morning, with only minor traffic jams and hiccups reported.
Click here to continue.
Funny how polling problems always occur in the deepest blue areas, and are always miraculously solved with mathematically impossible democrat wins.
As usual the dems can’t do anything right.
What does it matter, you would have voted like complete morons anyways and then shot each other as a tribal ritual. Carry on.
We’d like to thank everyone prior for their pithy and accurate commentary but I think we should also acknowledge the contributions of Matt Yurus, In the past year that I’ve been watching him, he’s been a steadfast and absolutely intrepid reporter of the horror that modern Detroit has become and frankly he deserves the highest regard, accolades and recognition for his service to the public.
Missing in Detroit? Did they check the salvage yards? Dem politicans have destroyed Detroit for years.
All of the votes have already been counted.