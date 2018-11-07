LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Democratic Gov.-elect Grechen Whitmer has named a University of Michigan regent to lead her transition to taking the state’s top job.

Mark Bernstein is president and managing partner of the Sam Bernstein Law Firm. Others who will assist him with daily transition operations like identifying people to join Whitmer’s administration include Awenate Cobbina, an executive with the Detroit Pistons and Palace Sports & Entertainment; JoAnne Hulls, a former aide to Sen. Debbie Stabenow who works for a Detroit real estate company; longtime Whitmer adviser Mark Burton; and Steve Liedel, who was former Gov. Jennifer Granholm’s legal counsel.

Whitmer also announced honorary transition committee members Wednesday. They include Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, who helped expose Flint’s water crisis; ex-Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer, retired Ford Motor executive Allan Gilmour; ex-Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Schwarz; and others.

