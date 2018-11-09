  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, hunting, Michigan

MICHIGAN — Hunting and fishing are on the decline in Michigan as baby boomers retire the habit, according to a new report, and that could have detrimental effects on the state.

According to a new report by the Detroit Free Press, this could pose a crisis in how Michigan funds its wildlife and habitat programs, including by having a huge, negative impact on the state’s economy, and raising the specter of deer overpopulation. Plus, there’s accompanying animal diseases and increases in car-deer accidents.

Here’s a look at how the problem is being quantified in the report:

From a high of 785,000 deer hunters in 1998, the number of licenses sold for Michigan’s firearm deer-hunting season last year was down to 621,000 — a nearly 21 percent decline. And those remaining hunters are graying, with most in their late 40s to late 60s, according to a demographic analysis conducted by Michigan Technological University. By 2035, projections are that the late-’90s rate will be cut by more than half.

Younger generations aren’t hunting in high enough numbers, the report said.

Click here to continue.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s