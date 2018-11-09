CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Clinton Township police are reportedly investigating after a 14-year-old girl said she was abducted and assaulted on Tuesday.

Authorities said two unknown men, described as black and in their 20s to 30s, convinced the teen to approach their black four-door car on Lakeside Village Road east of Hayes Road at about 10 a.m., WDIV reported.

That’s when police say one of the men pulled the teen into the back of the vehicle and left the area. One of the men allegedly grabbed the teen by the face and wouldn’t let her go, the report said.

