DETROIT – The Northern Lights could be dancing in Michigan skies tonight.

The Space Weather Prediction Center predicts a G1 geomagnetic storm will arrive Nov. 9-10, meaning the Aurora Borealis may be visible at high altitudes in the U.S., including Michigan.

The best chance to see them is the night of Nov. 9 from 4-7 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Nov. 10).

Now, seeing the Northern Lights is much more common in the upper regions of Michigan, but it’s not unheard of for them to be spotted in the Lower Peninsula. It also largely depends on the weather. The next two nights are a toss-up, with partly cloudy skies predicted over metro Detroit (plus possible precipitation).

The bright dancing lights of the aurora are actually collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter the earth’s atmosphere. The lights are seen above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.

