Comments
Monday, November 12 is National Happy Hour Day. It’s unclear where the term “Happy Hour” originated from. Many believe the term was coined in the 1950s to describe a period of scheduled entertainment in the Navy, however, its also been traced back to the 1880s to describe women’s social clubs. Today, in the United States “Happy Hour” typically means a period of time where a bar offers discounted drinks and food.
In honor of this fun unofficial holiday here is a list of some of the best happy hours across Metro Detroit. Can’t stop in today? These locations offer happy hour all year-long.
- Meriwether’s, Southfield: Everyday from 3 p.m. to close enjoy, $5 glass wines, $6 cocktails, $7 martinis, and $3 well drinks. Also, priced at $4-$7 enjoy shrimp dumplings, crab mac and cheese, steak bites, and more. Click here for more info.
- Roast, Downtown Detroit: Monday through Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. All prices on the Bar Menu are Half Off. Select wines and well drinks for $5, and $4 beer specials. Click here for more info.
- Grand Trunk Pub, Midtown Detroit: Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy $5 sliders, sandwiches, and burgers. Also enjoy, $2 well drinks, and draft beer at $2 off. Click here for more info.
- Ronin, Downtown Royal Oak: Monday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. enjoy half off select appetizers, spicy tuna tacos, sliders and sushi. Also, $3 well drinks, $5 wine glasses, and discounted sake. Click here for more info.
- Townhouse, Birmingham & Detroit: Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. Enjoy half off the entire menu, including wine, beer, and spirits. Happy Hour is available at all unoccupied seats during this time. Click here for more info.