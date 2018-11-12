Monday, November 12 is National Happy Hour Day. It’s unclear where the term “Happy Hour” originated from. Many believe the term was coined in the 1950s to describe a period of scheduled entertainment in the Navy, however, its also been traced back to the 1880s to describe women’s social clubs. Today, in the United States “Happy Hour” typically means a period of time where a bar offers discounted drinks and food.

In honor of this fun unofficial holiday here is a list of some of the best happy hours across Metro Detroit. Can’t stop in today? These locations offer happy hour all year-long.