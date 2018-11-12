  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, happy hour day, metro detroit, Michigan

Monday, November 12 is National Happy Hour Day. It’s unclear where the term “Happy Hour” originated from. Many believe the term was coined in the 1950s to describe a period of scheduled entertainment in the Navy, however, its also been traced back to the 1880s to describe women’s social clubs. Today, in the United States “Happy Hour” typically means a period of time where a bar offers discounted drinks and food.

In honor of this fun unofficial holiday here is a list of some of the best happy hours across Metro Detroit. Can’t stop in today? These locations offer happy hour all year-long.

  • Meriwether’s, Southfield: Everyday from 3 p.m. to close enjoy, $5 glass wines, $6 cocktails, $7 martinis, and $3 well drinks. Also, priced at $4-$7 enjoy shrimp dumplings, crab mac and cheese, steak bites, and more.  Click here for more info.
  • Roast, Downtown Detroit: Monday through Friday from 4:30-6:30 p.m.  All prices on the Bar Menu are Half Off. Select wines and well drinks for $5, and $4 beer specials. Click here for more info.
  • Grand Trunk Pub, Midtown Detroit: Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. Enjoy $5 sliders, sandwiches, and burgers. Also enjoy, $2 well drinks, and draft beer at $2 off. Click here for more info.
  • Ronin, Downtown Royal Oak: Monday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. enjoy half off select appetizers, spicy tuna tacos, sliders and sushi. Also, $3 well drinks, $5 wine glasses, and discounted sake. Click here for more info.
  • Townhouse, Birmingham & Detroit: Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. Enjoy half off the entire menu, including wine, beer, and spirits. Happy Hour is available at all unoccupied seats during this time. Click here for more info.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s