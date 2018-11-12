  • CBS 62 Live Video

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio says running back LJ Scott will redshirt this season and return in 2019.

Scott did not play Saturday when the 24th-ranked Spartans lost 26-6 to eighth-ranked Ohio State. He hurt his ankle in early September and has appeared in only four games this year.

Scott was considered a candidate to leave for the NFL last year, but he decided to come back to Michigan State. He has rushed for only 180 yards this season.

Players can now appear in up to four games and still qualify for a redshirt year.

“You have an opportunity for him to come back, get his degree,” Dantonio said. “He wants to do that and get himself right to play his final season at Michigan State.”

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

