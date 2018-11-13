  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:2018, Pontiac, sentencing

PONTIAC (AP) — A white retired firefighter is expected to be sentenced for shooting at a black teenager who came to his suburban Detroit home for directions.

Jeffrey Zeigler is due Tuesday morning in Oakland County Circuit Court in Pontiac. A jury convicted him last month of assault and a gun crime.

Fourteen-year-old Brennan Walker told police he missed a school bus on April 12 and knocked on Zeigler’s door in Rochester Hills after getting lost while walking. The teen says he ran after seeing a man inside the house grab a gun.

The 53-year-old Zeigler has said he woke up to his wife’s screams and that she believed someone was trying to break into their home.

Home security video showed Zeigler firing a shotgun toward Brennan, who was not struck.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s