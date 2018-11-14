DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a man fatally shot a security guard and a 66-year-old woman at a senior housing complex on the city’s east side.

The shooting happened Tuesday night. Police say in a statement that a 30-year old woman met with the 69-year-old suspect at the Phillip Sims Senior Housing complex and they got into an argument. Police say that escalated into a “physical altercation” and the woman ran outside and fled.

Police say the man got a handgun and fatally shot a 50-year-old man who was a security guard and the 66-year-old woman. Their names weren’t immediately released.

The man fled in what police described as a dark blue 2001 Chrysler Town and Country minivan. Police are seeking help from the public in finding him.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.