Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With the NFL season half way over, Detroit Lions President Rod Wood sat down with MICHIGAN MATTERS Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain in an exclusive conversation to discuss this season, the weeks ahead and the big game on Thanksgiving Day against the Chicago Bears (which airs on CBS 62).

Detroit Lions President Rod Wood (Credit: Paul Pytlowany, CBS 62 Production Manager)

Wood, who was appointed by Lions owner Martha Ford to the position three years ago, shared thoughts about his time in the job.

He talked about challenges the team has faced the first half of this season and prospects for their remaining games.
Wood, who worked for the Ford family before taking on the NFL job, shared thoughts about working for Mrs. Ford.
He also talked about the team’s controversial trade of Golden Tate.

(Behind the scenes) with Detroit Lions President Rod Wood and Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Paul Pytlowany, CBS 62 Production Manager)

The Lions, one of the most storied brands in the NFL, has a deep and loyal fan base. Wood talked how the team is giving back and helping the community through various programs. Helping veterans is a key focus for the organization which Wood elaborated on.

(Behind the scenes) with Detroit Lions President Rod Wood and Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Paul Pytlowany, CBS 62 Production Manager)

Then, the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Charlie Beckham, Municipal Consultant, and Anne Mervenne, CEO of Mervenne & Company, talked about the tidings of Detroit amid a Moody’s report questioning some aspects of the economic health of the city.

Anne Mervenne, CEO of Mervenne & Company, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Municipal Consultant Charlie Beckham, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Meggan Jacobs, CBS 62 Writer/Producer)

Ilitch, a regent at UM and board member of Skillman Foundation, talked about Detroit Public Schools Community District which was also referenced in the Moody’s report. Without a strong school system, the city will remain troubled, Ilitch added.

Beckham, who served as Group Executive in Charge of Neighborhoods under Mayor Mike Duggan until retiring a few month ago, said the Moody’s report missed the real picture unfolding in Detroit’s neighborhoods.

Mervenne, who has also been involved with MSU’s Michigan Political Leadership Program which trains people for jobs in politics and civics, discussed the high percent of people who won in the Nov. 6 election and will be serving in Lansing who are also MPLP alums.

