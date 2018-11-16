Filed Under:Gritty, Mascot, Philadelphia Flyers, snow, Zamboni Dust

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Not everyone was cursing the fall snowstorm that snared traffic throughout the Northeast.

The Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, Gritty, experienced his first snowfall on Thursday. And Gritty tweeted it’s “Zamboni dust.”

In video shared on his Twitter account, Gritty proclaimed his love for snow by shuffling his feet to form the shape of a heart.

The 7-foot (2-meter) furry, orange creature was introduced in September.

