Filed Under:CB West, convicted, Norristown Pa., On-ice Attack, Philadelphia High School Hockey
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Two former Philadelphia-area high school hockey players have been placed on probation for a year and ordered to do 100 hours of community service after being convicted of assaulting members of a rival team during a playoff game last year.
gettyimages 106403664 2 Ex High School Players Convicted In Alleged On Ice Attack

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The (Pottstown) Mercury reports that Montgomery County jurors deliberated for nearly 11 hours over two days before convicting 19-year-old Brock Anderson and 20-year-old Jake Cross of misdemeanor simple assault and conspiracy charges.
gettyimages 874535938 2 Ex High School Players Convicted In Alleged On Ice Attack

(DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images)

Judge Richard Haaz said they “disrespected the game of hockey” in what prosecutors called an attack on CB West players at a Hatfield ice rink in March 2017 during the Eastern Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey Association Class 2A quarterfinal game.
gettyimages 106403627 2 Ex High School Players Convicted In Alleged On Ice Attack

(Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of trying to “criminalize” a hockey fight and said opposing team members were also aggressive.
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s