NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Two former Philadelphia-area high school hockey players have been placed on probation for a year and ordered to do 100 hours of community service after being convicted of assaulting members of a rival team during a playoff game last year.

The (Pottstown) Mercury reports that Montgomery County jurors deliberated for nearly 11 hours over two days before convicting 19-year-old Brock Anderson and 20-year-old Jake Cross of misdemeanor simple assault and conspiracy charges.

Judge Richard Haaz said they “disrespected the game of hockey” in what prosecutors called an attack on CB West players at a Hatfield ice rink in March 2017 during the Eastern Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey Association Class 2A quarterfinal game.

Defense attorneys accused prosecutors of trying to “criminalize” a hockey fight and said opposing team members were also aggressive.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.