Following pledge to be the first beer on Mars, Budweiser deploys third experiment for microgravity beer research

WHAT:

Budweiser, in partnership with the ISS U.S. National Laboratory, announced its newest experiment, malting barley, as part of its ambitious goal to create a microgravity beer for Mars.

Budweiser’s payload of barley seeds is scheduled to depart for the ISS next Tuesday (December 4) as part of SpaceX’s 16th Mission to the Space Station.

The King of Beers is aiming to malt barley in zero-gravity and will plan to examine strains of barley seeds as they go through the processes of steeping (rapid hydration), germination, and kilning (drying) associated with malting barley. Results from this research could help Budweiser develop new malt barley varieties that are more tolerant to extreme stress environments and could also provide valuable insight for the general agricultural community.

WHEN:

 The SpaceX mission is scheduled for Tuesday, December 4 at 1:38 p.m. EST and will be live streamed via Nasa.gov/nasalive. This will mark the 16thcommercial resupply mission (awarded by NASA) to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and it will be Budweiser’s third experiment in partnership with the ISS U.S. National Laboratory.

ABOUT

Budweiser, an American-style lager, was introduced in 1876 when company founder Adolphus Busch set out to create the United States’ first truly national beer brand – brewed to be universally popular and transcend regional tastes. Each batch of Budweiser stays true to the same family recipe used by five generations of Busch family brewmasters. Budweiser is a medium-bodied, flavorful, crisp and pure beer with blended layers of premium American and European hop aromas, brewed for the perfect balance of flavor and refreshment. Budweiser is made using time-honored methods including “kraeusening” for natural carbonation and Beechwood aging, which results in unparalleled balance and character.

