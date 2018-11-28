Following pledge to be the first beer on Mars, Budweiser deploys third experiment for microgravity beer research

Budweiser, in partnership with the ISS U.S. National Laboratory, announced its newest experiment, malting barley, as part of its ambitious goal to create a microgravity beer for Mars.

Budweiser’s payload of barley seeds is scheduled to depart for the ISS next Tuesday (December 4) as part of SpaceX’s 16th Mission to the Space Station.

The King of Beers is aiming to malt barley in zero-gravity and will plan to examine strains of barley seeds as they go through the processes of steeping (rapid hydration), germination, and kilning (drying) associated with malting barley. Results from this research could help Budweiser develop new malt barley varieties that are more tolerant to extreme stress environments and could also provide valuable insight for the general agricultural community.

The SpaceX mission is scheduled for Tuesday, December 4 at 1:38 p.m. EST and will be live streamed via Nasa.gov/nasalive. This will mark the 16thcommercial resupply mission (awarded by NASA) to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and it will be Budweiser’s third experiment in partnership with the ISS U.S. National Laboratory.

