LOS ANGELES (AP)

Stevie Wonder wants to raise money through his benefit concert for California fire victims impacted by the catastrophic wildfires.
The R&B legend announced his plan Tuesday to also help firefighters and first responders who assisted with the fires through his 22nd annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert on Dec. 9. The charity billed as “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

David Glickman, Actress Tracy Pollan, Actor Michael J. Fox and Musician Stevie Wonder attend Michael J. Fox Foundation Lawn Party (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research)

Concertgoers are being asked to bring an unwrapped toy or other gift.
“We have to do our best to raise money for those that have been so less fortunate, for those that have lost dreams, lost their homes,” he said. “I am very happy to do this again this year but very, very, very excited to do something to help those in a bigger sense the less fortunate.”

Stevie Wonder performs onstage September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Wonder said his foundation House Full of Hope along with the Entertainment Industry Foundation will also help raise money for those affected by the wildfire.
Nearly 90 people were killed in the massive wildfires as thousands have been displaced from their homes.
After his announcement, Wonder performed a few songs including “My Cherie Amour,” ”The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)” and “Golden Lady.”

Ashley Sheppard, whose house burned down, tends to her baby at an evacuee encampment  in Chico, California on November 15, 2018 (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Children of the Brilz family look at the remains of their burned home in Redding, California on July 27, 2018. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

Wonder also spoke on the importance of taking care of the planet.
“I know we’re dealing with a drought,” he said. “There are some who don’t believe in global warming. I do. We have to protect the planet. We have to be cognizant of what we do. … I pray that all of us, even those who are non-believers, understand that if we don’t love and take care of our planet, we won’t have it.”
The lineup for this year’s charity has not been announced. Last year’s performers included Tony Bennett, Pharrell Williams and Andra Day.

 

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

