  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Dr. Oz Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Celebrity Burglaries, Gang Members, LeBron James, los angeles, Matt Damon, MLB, NBA, nfl, police, Rihanna, Robert Woods, Sports celebrities, Yasiel Puig

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Court documents show 10 alleged gang members face felony charges in connection with a series of burglaries that targeted the Los Angeles homes of celebrities including Rihanna, Dodgers star Yasiel Puig and Rams wide receiver Robert Woods.

gettyimages 1045060324 Felony Charges For 10 L.A. Gang Members Target Lebron James, Matt Damon And Others In Home Burglaries

(Photo by Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

gettyimages 1054479660 Felony Charges For 10 L.A. Gang Members Target Lebron James, Matt Damon And Others In Home Burglaries

 (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

City News Service reports Tuesday that the men are charged with conspiracy and numerous other counts including burglary and home-invasion robbery.

gettyimages 1042108928 Felony Charges For 10 L.A. Gang Members Target Lebron James, Matt Damon And Others In Home Burglaries

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Police announced four arrests at a news conference in October where they displayed recovered items including handbags, jewelry and cellphones.

gettyimages 1063442428 Felony Charges For 10 L.A. Gang Members Target Lebron James, Matt Damon And Others In Home Burglaries

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Three of those four were released pending further investigation — and two of them were re-arrested and are among those charged.

gettyimages 1066020724 Felony Charges For 10 L.A. Gang Members Target Lebron James, Matt Damon And Others In Home Burglaries

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Investigators found a list of additional targets that included Lebron James and Matt Damon.

Officials say the victims were chosen when their social media postings and schedules indicated they’d be away from home.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s