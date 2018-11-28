  • CBS 62 Live Video

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP (AP) — Authorities say a fire in western Michigan that killed 13 dogs was accidental and may have been caused by improper placement of heat lamps.

Allendale Township Fire Chief Michael Keefe released updated information about the fire at Whispering Oaks Farm Kennel in Ottawa County’s Allendale Township. More than two dozen dogs were rescued from the garage early Monday that was being used as a kennel. No people were injured.

Keefe has said the kennel owner saved several dogs before firefighters arrived. He says 29 dogs were rescued with the help of firefighters.

There were no hydrants in the area, so crews from several fire departments shuttled water to the scene. The fire remains under investigation.

