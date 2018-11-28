  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bernardo Bertolucci, David Edelstein, Fresh Air, Marlon Brando

NEW YORK (AP) – NPR’s “Fresh Air” has parted ways with contributor  after the film critic made a joke about the rape scene in “Last Tango in Paris” on his Facebook page following Monday’s death of director Bernardo Bertolucci.

In a statement Tuesday, “Fresh Air” said the post was “offensive and unacceptable” because of what actress Maria Schneider experienced filming the scene. Schneider said in a 2007 interview that the simulated sex scene was unscripted and that she felt bullied by Bertolucci and unsupported by her co-star Marlon Brando. “I was crying real tears,” said Schneider, who died in 2011.

gettyimages 1065709412 NPR Fires Critic David Edelstein After Last Tango Joke

Italian film director Bernardo Bertolucci, whose films include ‘Last Tango In Paris has died in Rome aged 77. (VINCENZO PINTO/AFP/Getty Images)

gettyimages 111979360 NPR Fires Critic David Edelstein After Last Tango Joke

Marlon Brando is directed during the filming of “Last tango in Paris” by Italian writer-director Bernardo Bertolucci (AFP/Getty Images)

Edelstein had captioned a photo of the scene with the line: “Even grief is better with butter.” After a backlash, which included actress Martha Plimpton calling for Edelstein’s firing, Edelstein said he was unaware of Schneider’s comments and apologized.

Responding on Facebook, Edelstein said he now realized the joke was “grotesque” and removed it.

“I didn’t remember (the scene) as a rape and I didn’t know the real-life story about Maria Schneider,” wrote Edelstein. “The line was callous and wrong even if it had been consensual, but given that it wasn’t I’m sick at the thought of how it read and what people logically conclude about me. I have never and would never make light of rape, in fiction or in reality.”

gettyimages 613618886 NPR Fires Critic David Edelstein After Last Tango Joke

David Edelstein speaks onstage at the Conversation With: Edward Norton during the Hamptons International Film Festival (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Hamptons International Film Festival)

gettyimages 108794876 NPR Fires Critic David Edelstein After Last Tango Joke

French actress Maria Schneider July 1, 2010. (FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)

He has been a longtime “Fresh Air” contributor, sharing reviews of hundreds of films on the program, which is produced by WHYY in Philadelphia.

Edelstein remains a staff critic at New York Magazine. A magazine spokesperson said the publication believes Edelstein but that it’s “reviewing the matter internally.”

gettyimages 960612154 NPR Fires Critic David Edelstein After Last Tango Joke

David Edelstein and Johnny Knoxville speak onstage during “Johnny Knoxville: In Conversation” (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s