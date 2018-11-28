ST. CLAIR SHORES (AP) — A suburban Detroit sheriff says the fatal shooting of a man by police outside a baby shower was justified.

Theoddeus Gray was fatally shot by St. Clair Shores police on Nov. 4 outside a banquet hall. Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham released a video Wednesday and told reporters that Gray was armed.

Wickersham says witnesses aren’t cooperating, but he believes “there was going to be a shootout” that night. He says, “This could have been worse than what it was.” A loaded AK-47 was found behind the Lakeland Manor hall.

A police dog was killed during the gunfire. The sheriff says it’s still unclear if the dog was shot by Gray or someone else.

Police went to the hall after getting a report about a man with a gun.

