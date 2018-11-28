  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Michigan Education Data Center, Michigan State, Team Up, University of Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – A new effort led by the state of Michigan and its two largest universities aims to learn what works and what doesn’t in education and widely share its work.

The University of Michigan, Michigan State University and the state on Tuesday announced the launch of the Michigan Education Research Institute. Officials say the research collaboration will give policy leaders the chance to work with national experts in policy, analysis, educator preparation and school organization.

The Michigan Education Data Center, which will be based at University of Michigan, will serve as a secure clearinghouse for the educational records provided to researchers.

Officials want to examine effects of education policies and practices, including charter schools and the preparation and employment of educators. The overall goal is to improve education statewide.

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s