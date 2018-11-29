The holiday season is here, so bring on the cocoa, festive parades, and of course Santa. Here’s a list of ten events happening this weekend across the Detroit area.

Noel Day & Nights, Dec. 1: To offer more opportunities for family fun and better manage the crowd for this popular event, this year’s Noel Night will offer daytime activities. The Detroit Historical Museum will join the other museums in our neighborhood by featuring entertainment and activities from 11 am to 5 pm. Nighttime hours 5 pm to 10 pm. Click here to continue.

Holiday Nights Greenfield Village, Every weekend in December: Mingle with merrymakers amid the smells of roasting chestnuts and warm bonfires: the sounds of carolers, fiddlers and sleigh bells and other yuletide activity during Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village. Click here for more information.

Birmingham Carriage Rides, weekends through Christmas Eve: Enjoy the 2018 Christmas season with an old-fashioned carriage ride through Downtown Birmingham. These are FREE and first-come, first-served. Birmingham Principal Shopping District. Schedule. Click here for more information.

Breakfast With Santa @ Canterbury Village, Dec. 1: Enjoy a breakfast buffet with the man himself at Olde World Market in Canterbury Village. Click here for more information.

Super Saturday in Downtown Berkley, Dec. 1: Brought to you by the Holiday Lights Parade Committee and the Berkley Junior Women’s Club, enjoy a petting zoo at Clark’s ice cream, S’mores, holiday lights, carriage rides, and kids will even have a chance to meet Santa. Discounts available at local stores. Click here for more information.

Detroit Urban Craft Fair, Nov. 30- Dec. 2: An alternative craft fair featuring 100+ independent, DIY artists and crafters, brought to you by Handmade Detroit. Click here for more information.

Downtown Farmington Holly Days, Dec. 1: Greens, Gifts and Giving. Victorian carolers, hot cocoa and chili will keep shoppers warm along with the heat from wood-burning fire pits dotted around Riley Park and the Sundquist Pavilion. Enjoy Santa photos for the kids and FREE holiday movies (with a donation) at the Farmington Civic Theater. Click here for more information.

Hall Of Whiskey, Nov. 30: Metro Times takes whiskey tastings to the next level with a first-of-its-kind sampling soiree in the beautiful lobby of Detroit’s historic Fisher Building. Click here for more information.

30th Annual Holiday High Tea, Nov. 30: Alternatives For Girls will hold its annual Holiday High Tea Friday, November 30th from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Townsend Hotel in Birmingham. This is a festive, family-friendly way to kick off the holiday season, and features tea, snacks and a silent auction. Click here for more information.

Anti-Social Art Show, Nov. 30: The Anti-Social Art Show is unique and tightly curated visual experience in which 15 artists hailing from Metro-Detroit will be showcasing never before seen pieces. Click here for more information.