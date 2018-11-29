MONROE (AP) — A former judge accused of paying women for violent sex has been sentenced to at least one year in prison, far less than what prosecutors had sought.

Jarold Calkins was a District Court judge in Monroe County at the time. He was initially charged with prostitution crimes, but the charges were replaced by misconduct in office charges . The four young women wanted to remain anonymous.

The attorney general’s office asked for a minimum of three to four years in prison Thursday. But Judge Archie Brown settled on a year, which means Calkins will be eligible for parole after 12 months.

Calkins told the judge he was in a “dark place” when the events occurred. Statements written by victims were read in court. One woman said she felt like Calkins’ “personal sex slave.” Evidence shows he choked them and beat them with whips.

