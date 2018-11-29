  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMWho Wants to Be a Millionaire?
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Congress, lying, michael cohen, President Trump, Robert Mueller, russia

(CBS) — Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former lawyer, pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, CBS News has confirmed. Cohen had pleaded guilty over the summer to violating campaign finance laws.

gettyimages 1020911984 Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty in Robert Muellers Russia Probe

(Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

The Associated Press reported that Cohen’s false statement to lawmakers was related to plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Cohen emerged from a New York court shortly before 10 a.m. but did not answer questions from the throng of reporters waiting for him outside.

gettyimages 963720220 Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty in Robert Muellers Russia Probe

(Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

Click here for the latest information on the case.

 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s