Looking to mix things up this week? From a walk at Belle Isle to salsa dancing, here are some solid options to help you get social around town.

Detroit 1967: Myth of a Model City

This lecture will focus on the causes and effects of Detroit’s 1967 uprising. William Winkel, the oral history project manager at the Detroit Historical Association, will be the presenter. This event is free and open to the public.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 4, 6–7:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Public Library – Fine Arts Room, 5201 Woodward Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Restorative Trails: Walks and Talks of an American Urbanist

Belle Isle Nature Center’s December program features American urbanist Janet Anderson and will combine a travelogue, classroom lecture and memoir. Anderson will also take program participants for a walk on Belle Isle and discuss the history and ecology of the island.

When: Thursday, Dec. 6, 7–9 p.m.

Where: Belle Isle Nature Center, 176 Lakeside Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SharePoint Saturday Detroit

Learn from professionals in the Microsoft technology community at the annual SharePoint Saturday Detroit conference. Hosted by Wayne State University, the event focuses on education and networking.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

Where: Wayne State University, Student Center, 5221 Gullen Mall

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Salsa at the Garden III



Dance the night away and listen to live music from Los Del Mambo and DJ Isaac. There will also be a dance performance by Nelly Valez. Attendees can participate in tequila tasting and free salsa dance lessons.

When: Saturday, Dec. 8, 8 p.m.–Sunday, Dec. 9, 2 a.m.

Where: The Garden Theater, 3929 Woodward Ave.

Admission: $15–$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

