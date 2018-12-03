Comments
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Poker Lotto
JC-QS-5C-10C-3D
Midday Daily 3
7-1-4
Midday Daily 4
3-2-1-0
Daily 3
6-5-8
Daily 4
3-5-0-0
Fantasy 5
05-22-28-35-37
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
01-02-06-07-11-16-32-35-40-41-43-44-47-54-58-59-64-65-68-70-74-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $208 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $200 million
© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.