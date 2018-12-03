  • CBS 62 Live Video

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMImpractical Jokers
    View All Programs
Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Poker Lotto

JC-QS-5C-10C-3D

Midday Daily 3

7-1-4

Midday Daily 4

3-2-1-0

Daily 3

6-5-8

Daily 4

3-5-0-0

Fantasy 5

05-22-28-35-37

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

01-02-06-07-11-16-32-35-40-41-43-44-47-54-58-59-64-65-68-70-74-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $208 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

© 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s