LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state’s Surplus Store in Lansing is opening for one day for walk-ins interested in computers, phones, cameras, jewelry and other items.

Those items and other property like sporting goods, musical equipment and tools will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Some items were seized by police, voluntarily surrendered at airports, or were surplus from public colleges and government agencies.

Michigan’s Technology, Management & Budget department collects and makes the items available for purchase through the surplus store that normally operates only online.

